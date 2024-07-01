Must Read! Karan Johar's Unconventional Beginnings: Shah Rukh Khan's Initial Shock and the Genesis of Directorial Aspirations

MUMBAI: In a captivating narrative, Karan Johar takes us on a journey from his unconventional entry into filmmaking as an Assistant Director on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' to his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' The story unfolds with amusing anecdotes, showcasing the quirks and camaraderie that marked his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan shares how his initial suggestions, including advising Shah Rukh Khan to wear tight jeans, left SRK bewildered. Despite the initial shock, SRK's trust in Karan grew as he contributed to the script's climax, impressing the megastar. The camaraderie between Karan and SRK evolved, laying the foundation for a unique partnership.

The narrative takes a turn when SRK, during the shoot of 'DDLJ,' assures Karan that he should direct his film, with Kajol expressing interest as well. Karan, sceptical about their comments, was surprised when SRK called his father, Yash Johar, confirming his commitment to work in a film directed by Karan. Yash Johar's initial disbelief turned into support as Shah Rukh heard the script of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and offered his dates for the shoot in 1997.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' released in 1998, marked Karan Johar's directorial debut and achieved immense success. The narrative encapsulates the unconventional beginnings, quirky moments, and the pivotal promise made by Shah Rukh Khan that shaped Karan Johar's unique trajectory in Bollywood.

Credit: The Indian Express



