Must Read! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets postponed; to hit big screens on 12th January 2024

The film was all set to hit cinemas on 15th December 2023 earlier. However fans will be a little disheartened to know that the film, which also stars Farzi actor Vijay Sethupathi will now release in 2024.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 14:13
movie_image: 
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif who is currently enjoying the accolades for her recently released film Tiger 3 will soon be seen in her next titled Merry Christmas. The film was all set to hit cinemas on 15th December 2023 earlier. However fans will be a little disheartened to know that the film, which also stars Farzi actor Vijay Sethupathi will now release in 2024.

Markers of Merry Christmas have put out a joint message that said, “We have made this film with a lot of love & passion as every filmmaker does however with the back to back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have decided to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024.”

Directed by  Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg. The film will release in Hindi and Tamil.

Credit-BollywoodHungama

