Must read! Katrina Kaif opens up about her interest in playing negative roles and period films; Says 'I would love to explore diverse characters'

Actress Katrina Kaif is getting a lot of appreciation for her performance in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. “The person that you are in your 20s is not going to be the same person you are in your 30s…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 02:15
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif says she has always tried to stay true to who she is in that time. She is getting a lot of appreciation for her performance in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. “The person that you are in your 20s is not going to be the same person you are in your 30s. With experiences you change, you grow, you evolve as a person, and so naturally your choices are going to slightly start reflecting that change, and that's going to be reflected in your work as well. Because at the end of the day, as an actor, a lot of it is about self expression. So I wouldn't even call it freedom, I would like to call it that confidence - the confidence to make choices that you feel are true for you,” says Katrina Kaif.

Also read:Heartwarming! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Radiant Christmas Celebration Unveiled in Heartwarming Photos

“I think the best way to describe that is to say that I will be true to myself in that moment. In whatever films I have done, and will continue to do, I'll be true to myself. But also the person you are continuously changes, right? Having said that, there are some things that are not necessarily connected to you, but are just your desires. Like for me, I would really love to play a negative character, but someone who we know the reason for being that. You know, not just negative without reason, someone we know, this is the reason they become that way,” shares Katrina Kaif.

The Merry Christmas actress continues, “So there are many things that I find exciting. I would love to do a period film. As an actor, I am excited to do that. But when you get drawn to a story, you have to judge each story as per that film when it comes at that moment. ‘Is this a story that I want to tell? Do I want to be a part of it?’”

In Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif earlier seen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, did amazingly well at the box office. The Maneesh Sharma-directed movie went on to become the fifth most-earning Hindi movie of 2023.

Also read:Wow! Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to 'Tiger' Salman: 'May You Always Be a True Original'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Namastey London welcome Singh is King Vijay Sethupathi Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Shahid Kapoor Raj & DK Farzi Katrina Kaif Merry Christmas Sriram Raghavan Varun Dhawan Badlapur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 02:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Adirurush
Fascinating! THIS world's most expensive film has a budget of more than Adirurush, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Salaar, Pushpa, and RRR
Adirurush
Fascinating! THIS world's most expensive film has a budget of more than Adirurush, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Salaar, Pushpa, and RRR
Love
Must Read! Ugliest Celebrity Breakups: Tales of Love Turned Sour in the Glamorous World
Anil
Woah! Check out the net worth of Fighter actor Anil Kapoor
Taapsee Pannu
Interesting! Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Special Bond with Amitabh Bachchan
Sumeet Saigal
Wow! From Bollywood Stardom to Business Mogul: Sumeet Saigal's Remarkable Journey After Quitting Acting