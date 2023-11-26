Must read! Katrina Kaif reveals the difference in the style of working between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the release of Tiger 3, which has already grossed Rs 373 crore worldwide in just over a week of release. The film’s solid (if sluggish) commercial performance comes as a relief for the actor, especially considering that her only film in 2022, Phone Bhoot, bombed at the box office.

As one of the few contemporary actors to have starred alongside each of the Three Khans, Katrina recently shared insights she gained from her Tiger 3 co-stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Mentioning that spontaneity is the most powerful arrow in Salman Khan’s arsenal, Katrina told NDTV, “He doesn’t come fixed, and he doesn’t take the burden of it. He comes with ease, and I think he lets himself shine in a scene with his personality rather than being too fixed into exactly what it is that you’re going to do.”

In the case of Shah Rukh Khan, she said, it’s his dedication and focus that stand out. “He comes on the set every day as dedicated and passionate as a newcomer for every shot and every scene. I remember, in Zero, he used to give me cues even when he was not on-screen. It’s phenomenally inspiring,” she added.

Renowned for her exceptional physical flexibility and strong work ethic, Katrina received high praise for her action sequences in Tiger 3, especially for the jaw-dropping towel fight with actor Michelle Lee.

Discussing her preparation for these intense stunts, she explained, “When it’s Tiger time, I automatically am physically prepared to get into that zone. There’s a certain agility and physicality that I know Zoya has, and that she needs to have, because if you’re an agent, you need to be ready for action at any time. So I wanted her to always look like that and to have that kind of believability.”

“This time I wanted there to be more agility in the way the action was. So we spent more time on the training. I actually didn’t particularly know the exact sequences when we were getting into it. When they unfolded it, I was like ‘wow,’ this is a great platform. I think it’s really exciting to see Zoya like this and to see a woman doing this kind of action,” she added.

Katrina also noted that she incorporated Animal Flow training into her preparation for the character in this instalment of Tiger, to enhance both flexibility and speed to the fullest extent.

She also said that her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal, was highly enthusiastic about witnessing her perform action sequences in Tiger 3, given his own background as a stunt choreographer. Katrina will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, in which she will share the screen with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

Credits - The Indian Express



