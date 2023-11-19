Woah! Katrina Kaif reveals how 'unpredictable' Salman Khan can be on sets, read to know more

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif, who can currently be seen in Tiger 3, recently opened up about her almost 20-year-long on-screen relationship with Salman Khan.

Salman and Katrina first starred together in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and in 2023, they starred together in Tiger 3. Talking about working with Salman, Katrina said that he is “unpredictable” as an actor, and so, she always has to be on her toes to keep up with him.

“He is very unpredictable. He will change it every take. He will throw something else at you so you have to be fluid and that’s how our chemistry is when we are on set together. I read him and he reads me and we play off each other,” she said in a chat with Zoom Entertainment. Katrina said that for chemistry between two actors to come alive, it is essential that the “chemistry is in the writing. If it’s not in the writing then it’s not gonna be there.”

Katrina said that they have “a really incredible friendship,” and added, “He’s got a very generous heart. We have an incredible equation, very strong equation, and it’s one with a lot of respect and admiration, which is very important.”

Katrina said that Salman does not talk much on set, as he is just sitting in a corner “chewing on his shirt collar” and is constantly thinking about his scenes. “Salman will never show you what he’s always thinking,” she said.

Speaking about their characters Zoya and Tiger, Katrina said that there is “comfort and ease” between the two but what holds them together is the “equation of trust and respect.”

She said, “If you have and respect, any relationship can navigate through obstacles.” In the films, Zoya is shown to be an ISI agent and Tiger is a RAW agent. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi and features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Credits - The Indian Express