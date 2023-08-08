Must read! Kiara Advani was seen posing with a gun, netizens says she will be perfect in War 2

MUMBAI : Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. She has a massive fan following who simply adore her. Her last couple of films have cemented her place as the top actress in the film industry.

Having said that, actress Kiara Advani was seen giving respect to our indian soldiers and was seen holding a gun surrounded by BSF soldiers.

The actress is grabbing the attention of the fans with this picture and attracting eyeballs for the same. The fans noticed a few things and they are saying the actress will perform action really well.

Nilesh - “The actresses is looking very good and it will be a treat to watch her doing action”

Ekta- "I really wish that she will be the part of War 2 and performing some high octane action sequences"

Mayank- "I heard the news that she reportedly will be seen in the movie War 2 and it will be a treat to see her performing action"

Iqbal - "This picture shows the glimpse that how she will look performing action and I am looking forward to it"

These are the comments coming from actress Kiara Advani’s fans as this picture with a gun is getting viral all over.

What are your views on this, and do you really want to see the actress in War 2 and performing action? Do let us know in the comment section below.

