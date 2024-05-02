Must read! Kiran Rao opens up about her connection with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, Highlights unique bond; Says ‘We genuinely like each other as’

Aamir and Kiran have a friendly relationship even though they are not together, as demonstrated when Kiran attended Ira Khan's wedding celebrations. In a recent interview, the director talked candidly about her relationship with both Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 05:45
movie_image: 
Kiran

MUMBAI: After 15 years of relationship, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao declared their divorce in 2021. Aamir and Kiran have a friendly relationship even though they are not together, as demonstrated when Kiran attended Ira Khan's wedding celebrations. In a recent interview, the director talked candidly about her relationship with both Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Also read: Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao

In her interview, Kiran Rao revealed, “It comes very naturally to us as people to be inclusive. My family was also at the wedding. It’s something that we honestly didn’t have to think about. We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together.”

She continued, “We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir’s cousin) also lives nearby. It’s because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family.”

“I encourage this. If you don’t have a familial bond at the end of a marriage, it’s something that you might be losing out on because there are so many years that you would have put into that relationship, and you take away the best from it.”

When the couple first made their split public, they released a statement that said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

After 16 years of marriage to Reena Dutta, one of the most loved and recognized actors in the nation, Aamir and Reena separated in 2002. On December 28, 2005, three years following his split from Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan tied the knot with Kiran Rao. The couple hosted a private party at Aamir's Panchgani property for their friends and family.

Also read:Oh No! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled as he looks drunk and trips in front of paps after an event

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Euripides Greek tragedy Medea Kiran Rao Movie News Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 05:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0
MUMBAI: Movie 2.0 which is the sequel of movie Robot is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie that...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Keerat's Dilemma - Sahiba Unveils Garry's Love for Her
MUMBAI : Hold onto your hearts, Teri Meri Doriyaan enthusiasts, as Star Plus' popular serial takes a riveting turn with...
Did You Know! 90s Actress Ayesha Jhulka's Turbulent Bollywood Debut: From Being 'Thrown Out' to Blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, where the journey to stardom is often filled with twists and turns, actress...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Sahiba's Shocking Ordeal - Angad's Late Realization and a Troubled Reunion
MUMBAI : Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster, Teri Meri Doriyaan fans, as Star Plus' popular serial unravels a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj's Double Life Unveiled - Shruti Introduces Fiancé to Joshi Ben
MUMBAI: Hold onto your seats, Anupama fans, as Star Plus' popular serial takes an unexpected turn. The upcoming...
Interesting! Ashutosh Rana opens up about his fears and anxieties as an actor; Says ‘I have not worked to gain happiness but worked happily’
MUMBAI: An important role will be played by actor Ashutosh Rana in the comedy Darran Chhoo. In addition to him, Karan...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay
Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0
Ayesha
Did You Know! 90s Actress Ayesha Jhulka's Turbulent Bollywood Debut: From Being 'Thrown Out' to Blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay
Ashutosh
Interesting! Ashutosh Rana opens up about his fears and anxieties as an actor; Says ‘I have not worked to gain happiness but worked happily’
Amitabh Bachchan
OMG! A major fallout took place between Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra after Silsila flopped, here's what happened
Vijay
What! Undisputed Box Office King Post-Pandemic: Sanjay Dutt Surpasses Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, and Vijay with Rs 3100 Crore Blockbuster Earnings
Salman Khan
Wow! Salman Khan talks about the journey of Tiger 3 from the inaugural film's success in theatres and much more