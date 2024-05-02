Must read! Kiran Rao opens up about her connection with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, Highlights unique bond; Says ‘We genuinely like each other as’

MUMBAI: After 15 years of relationship, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao declared their divorce in 2021. Aamir and Kiran have a friendly relationship even though they are not together, as demonstrated when Kiran attended Ira Khan's wedding celebrations. In a recent interview, the director talked candidly about her relationship with both Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

In her interview, Kiran Rao revealed, “It comes very naturally to us as people to be inclusive. My family was also at the wedding. It’s something that we honestly didn’t have to think about. We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together.”

She continued, “We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir’s cousin) also lives nearby. It’s because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family.”

“I encourage this. If you don’t have a familial bond at the end of a marriage, it’s something that you might be losing out on because there are so many years that you would have put into that relationship, and you take away the best from it.”

When the couple first made their split public, they released a statement that said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

After 16 years of marriage to Reena Dutta, one of the most loved and recognized actors in the nation, Aamir and Reena separated in 2002. On December 28, 2005, three years following his split from Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan tied the knot with Kiran Rao. The couple hosted a private party at Aamir's Panchgani property for their friends and family.

