Must Read! Kiran Rao reveals films like Kabir Singh glorify stalking as wooing a woman, read to know what she thinks of Baahubali

She also said that women being stalked in movies is shown as a way of wooing and such films become successful.
movie_image: 
Kiran

MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of the most talented filmmakers we have in the film industry. She spoke about women given more challenging roles and also jobs that are traditionally not given to them at a recent event. She also said that women being stalked in movies is shown as a way of wooing and such films become successful.

Also Read-Shocking! Did You Know? Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' held rigorous screen tests for aspiring actors before finalizing the castKiran said, “stalking as one of the most glorified forms of wooing a woman (in films) and films like that do exceedingly well” and mentioned the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Speaking of the magnum opus Baahubali, she said, “Another very big film, which I find fascinating, was Bahubali 1 (Baahubali: The Beginning). It started off with this exciting fight sequence, where this woman is leaping from tree to tree, and she is a warrior.” She added, “the hero strips her of “her agency" and makes her his romantic interest. I find it fascinating. It is (one of) the biggest films of Indian cinema.”

Kiran further said that women should take, “positions that would traditionally be considered difficult roles, as women can take positions and deliver.”

On the work front, her last directorial Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, and received great response when it was shown at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Credit-Pinkvilla  


 

About Author

