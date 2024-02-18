Must read! Kiran Rao speaks out about divorce from Aamir Khan; Says ‘We wanted to remain a family, but not be married’

MUMBAI: Before getting married in 2005, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan dated each other. However, Kiran and Aamir announced their separation as husband and wife in a joint statement in 2021. Everyone was shocked to learn about their official separation. However, Aamir and Kiran never discussed what went wrong or their reasons for splitting up. The director of Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao, has since talked about her split with Aamir Khan and their friendly relationship that followed.

In preparation for her next film Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao has been doing interviews and marketing the film. For this movie, Aamir Khan turned producer. Kiran Rao talked candidly about her split from Aamir in an interview. The producer and director spoke about their connection being more than just a marriage. As they had worked together to get to know each other, Kiran claims that it all came naturally to them both. They kept working together after becoming partners. Kiran claims that there is a level of understanding between her and Aamir that goes beyond their marriage.

Remarkably, Kiran admits that there were never any major arguments or disagreements between them. The director did clarify that she and Aamir Khan want to reinterpret their relationship, though. "We wanted to remain a family, but not be married. So we just made our own rules. I don’t think relationships can be given social tags. This just happens to be unusual for people, that two divorced individuals want to continue working together, live in the same building, have meals often, etc." Moreover, Kiran stated that she would not have been satisfied if their tie and relationship had broken down following their divorce.

Kiran Rao recently performed at the pre-wedding events and gave her all, in addition to attending the wedding of the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Kiran reveals that Aamir Khan pays close attention to what she has to say. She claims that because they share similar viewpoints on a wide range of topics, she has also had some influence on him. Kiran is glad that Aamir respects her views, even if he follows his own path and makes his own judgments.

Kiran spoke about the opening up about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Kiran revealed that they simply know how to do it without having to think about it. They have family dinners every Monday night, according to Kiran. Everybody is a member of the same society. Reena lives next door, and her mother-in-law resides upstairs, she disclosed. Aamir's cousin Nuzhat resides close by as well. These are the kinds of relationships that one should maintain after filing for divorce, according to her. According to Kiran Rao, even if they are no longer in a relationship, they are still a family.

