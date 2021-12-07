Must read! Know more in detail about John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is no doubt one of the hottest and fittest actors we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. Many times we have seen the actor getting clicked by the media around the city.

Having said that John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal is less to be seen in public, very few know about Priya Runchal and have seen less pictures of her. So today let us know more in detail about John Abraham wife Priya Runchal

Priya Runchal is a Banker financial analyst by profession, she was born on 18th July 1987 at Los Angeles USA. She has completed her school in the USA itself and she was in University of California, Los Angeles. Talking about the educational qualification she has a law degree from the University of California also she is a MBA from London.

Priya Runchal’s father Akshay Runchal is a businessman and mother is a working woman.

Although she spent her childhood and teenage years in the USA her family roots are from McLeod Ganj, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, India. She began her career with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank.

After dating John Abraham for 3 years Priya Runchal got married to him on 3rd January 2014. There were also many rumors regarding Priya and John’s separation which were all across the media however John had denied all the rumors. Priya works as an investment banker and a financial consultant expert in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

No doubt these pictures of Priya Runchal and John Abraham surely define love and companionship. Although the couple is very less to be seen in the media, we really wish to see more of them in the coming days.

On the workforce and actor John Abraham is winning the hearts of fans with his recently released movie Satyamev Jayate 2 which is directed by Milap Zaveri, the actor will be next seen in the movie Attack which also has Rakul Preet, he will be also seen in the movie Pathan which has Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia along with them.

