Must Read! Kota Factory actor Ahsaas Channa talks about the time when she was FORGOTTEN by the industry due to THIS reason

MUMBAI: Ahsaas Channa is a popular social media influencer.

She is also known for playing kids in films such as Vaastu Shaastra and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but she found greater fame as a social media influencer and part of the ensemble cast of the series Kota Factory.

Ahsaas Channa has said that the industry forgot her when she took a break between her transition from a child actor to a working performer as an adult. In an interview, she said that she decided to take a six-month break from acting as a student, and during that time, she was overtaken by many of her contemporaries in the industry.

Ahsaas was asked if she'd ever had moments of despair or been ‘out of work’. To this, she said to RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Yes, definitely. During my 10th, my boards, I had completely taken a break from acting for about six months. And those six months… This industry is a race, and everyone is running. So if you stop for even a second, someone will overtake you. So that six-month break changed my life. People forgot me, casting directors forgot me, and other girls overtook me.” Ahsaas said that it was then that she took the plunge into the digital space. “It's been great since then. I've never been out of work, but there have been times when things weren't working out.”

On the work front, Ahsaas, who has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, was recently seen in the second season of TVF's Kota Factory.

