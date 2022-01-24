MUST READ! Kriti Sanon opens up her struggling days and being replaced in a movie

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon in a conversation with an Entertainment portal, she was asked about how her struggling days and being replaced by a star kid in a film. The actress said, fortunately, she was never cheated back, I just feel like I was not good in the beginning, I grew up with the auditions, I become better with the auditions. Yes, there were many times when I get auditions for the films where they were looking for a newcomer but they ended up going with a star kid or already established actress.

She further adds that was disheartening, I was like why did you audition it if you don’t want to cast a newcomer. There were times when I got the film which was from a big production house but it didn’t have a good part like she was the only girl in the film but had a big cast in which I had not much to do. And it was from a big casting director, who told like do I want to wait outside or you want to do it.

I was lucky that my manager told me that I don’t think that she will get something better for you or should just take it up, and that time it was you go to a dilemma that should I just do it or what if I don’t get another film. Let me just start. So you are so desperate to start at that point where you are self-doubting, where you don’t know whether you will get a second opportunity, and then you are like let me just do it.

She adds, But at that time, your heart is still feeling like you don’t have much to do. I was so glad that my manager advised me that I should wait out. Your first is so important, wait out for the right project and it will surely come your way.

