Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni

We have loved the art of the actor Ram Charan and today let us have a look at the lesser known facts about the wife of the actor, Upasana Kamineni
MUMBAI: Actor Ram Charan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in the Telugu cinema which have indeed won the hearts of the fans.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie RRR which also has Jr. NTR along with him, the movie is directed by SS Rajamouli.

Over the time we have seen and loved the art of the actor Ram Charan and today let us have a look at the lesser known facts about the actor’s wife, Upasana Kamineni.

Upasana Kamineni was born on July 20, 1989, in the Indian city of Hyderabad, Telangana

Upasana Konidela is another name for her. She is the knowledgeable Chairman of the Apollo Department and the Managing Director of Apollo Life Insurance.

She is also the granddaughter of Dr. Pratap C Reddy, the co-founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, who is also her godfather.

Later, she became the WWF India’s “Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes” after being appointed as such by the Indian government (World Wildlife Fund India). She is the Editor-in-Chief and the owner of B Positive, a lifestyle magazine that focuses on health and wellness issues.

Her studies were completed at Regent’s University in London.

She got married to Ram Charan on  14th June 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House, Chennai.

We have seen some beautiful pictures of the actors with his wife which have given us major couple goals, which have attracted the eyeballs of the fans.

