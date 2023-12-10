Must Read! Level of excitement rises as details about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s trailer details are out

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie, which is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy universe, has been grabbing the attention of the fans and it is one of the most awaited movies of the year.

Earlier, the teaser of the movie in the name of ‘Tiger ka message’ was immensely loved by the fans and the audience and everyone is now looking forward to the trailer of the movie.

Recently, the official announcement came out with regards to the trailer date of the movie and the trailer of the movie will be out on 16th October.

The trailer announcement surely increased the excitement of the fans but now, the curiosity will be high as the details about the trailer are out.

Along with the trailer detail, there is also another update about the movie.

Talking about the details of the trailer, the duration of the same has been revealed and it’s going to be 2 mins 51 secs.

Along with the duration of the trailer, it is also revealed that the movie has got ‘UA’ certification.

Check out the post below:

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif, Emran Hashmi in the leading role and also has the extended cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Well there are many reports that are floating all over the internet which are saying that the main villain of the movie War 2, which is Jr. NTR will be introduced in Tiger 3.

