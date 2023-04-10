Wow! Tiger 3 trailer to be out on this date

One of the much awaited movies of the year, Tiger 3 that has superstar Salman Khan in the leading role is all set to hit the big screen and here is when the trailer of the movie will be out
Tiger

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy universe has been grabbing the attention of the fans and it is one of the much awaited movies of the Year.

Recently the teaser of the movie in the name of ‘Tiger ka message’ was immensely loved by the fans and the audience and everyone is now looking forward to the trailer of the movie.

Finally, the official announcement is out with regards to the trailer date of the movie and the trailer of the movie will be out on 16th October. Yes you heard right, 16th October is the date for all the fans of superstar Salman Khan where they can see the trailer of the movie Tiger 3.

With this announcement the excitement level is increased for the fans and the audience and we all are looking forward to every single detail of the movie.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif, Emran Hashmi in the leading role and also has the extended cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Well there are many reports that are floating all over the internet which are saying that the main villain of the movie War 2, which is Jr. NTR will be introduced in Tiger 3.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on Diwali 2023. What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comments and below.

