Exclusive! "The name Golgappa was never on script, Vijay sir wanted a name that defines the relation of two brothers" Eijaz Khan on his movie Jawan

MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution in different platforms, the actor is currently getting some amazing response for his movie Jawan which has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Eijaz Khan spoke in detail about the love is getting for his movie Jawan and also on working with the superstars Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Eijaz Khan on the response he is getting for the movie

Eijaz Khan says that he really cannot believe the kind of response he is getting for his character in the movie, when he was doing the movie with superstar Shahrukh Khan, he knew that it has to be phenomenal because of the superstar. The actor also says that when he saw the trailer for the first time, he was very happy because his scenes were there in the trailer and says having an important fight sequence in the movie with Shahrukh Khan was a big thing for him. The actor also adds that during his initial days he was dancing behind superstar Shahrukh Khan for a show and now sharing a screen what is a big thing in life.

Eijaz Khan on being a part of the movie

Eijaz Khan says that, his character Manish was never supposed to be that big, this character has been defined over the time and he has joined the cast just one day before the shoot, he said he got a call for the movie Jawan and he was really very excited to share the screen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Eijaz Khan on his nickname Golgappa in the movie

Eijaz Khan says that his nickname Golgappa was never on the script, it was the idea of Vijay Sethupathi sir who wanted a good name that would describe the bond between these two brothers Manish Gaikwad and Kaali Gaikwad. In Spite of Manish Gaikwad being so beefed up, for Kali Gaikwad, the elder brother, he is Golgappa, and this name defines the love of Big Brother towards his younger brother who has been taking care of him over the time.

Indeed the actor Eijaz Khan is getting some amazing response for his character in the movie Jawan, how did you like the actor Eijaz Khan in the movie, do let as no in the command section below.

