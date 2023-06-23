Must read! "This is looking like exact copy of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" netizens reacts on the trailer of the movie Neeyat

There are many comments which are floating all over the internet where the fans are comparing the trailer of Neeyat with the Hollywood movies like Murder in the Orient Express and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 19:18
movie_image: 
netizens reacts on the trailer of the movie Neeyat
MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of the movie Neeyat is ourlt the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actress Vidya Balan, the fans are loving the never seen before Avatar of the actress as she is seen playing a detective in the movie.

As we all know this is a Who done it thriller with the concept of a murder in a party. The fans are loving the tone of the trailer and the setup completely, but there are few people who are comparing the trailer with few Hollywood movies.

Here are the comments

 

also read : Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next

As we can see these comments many people are saying that this trailer is giving them the vibe of Hollywood movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, many people are also comparing the movie and the trailer with other movies like The Murder on the Orient Express and many other Hollywood classic which were done by Alfred Hitchcock with the backdrop of detective Hercule Poroit.

What are your views on these comment coming from the side of the fans for the trailer of the movie Neeyat, and do you find any similarity between this movie and some Hollywood movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read :Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actress Avika Gor on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan, “We adore each other, we love each other but…”

NEEYAT Vidya Balan Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Amazon Prime Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar.com
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 19:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Tere Meri Doriyaann: Suffering! Angad seeks forgiveness, wants to repair the damages
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Krishna Bhatt on Avika Gor’s casting in 1920 Horrors of the Heart, “I do believe that Avika was meant to do 1920”
MUMBAI:Krishna Bhatt’s directorial debut 1920 Horrors of the Heart has been released today. The film stars Avika Gor in...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya’s Nirbhay Thakur roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.A...
Must read! "This is looking like exact copy of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" netizens reacts on the trailer of the movie Neeyat
c1.jpg MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of the movie...
Anupamaa: What! Anuj and Anupama make fun of Maya
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Krishna Bhatt
Exclusive! Krishna Bhatt on Avika Gor’s casting in 1920 Horrors of the Heart, “I do believe that Avika was meant to do 1920”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense", netizens troll Kiara Advani for her outfit
Ketika Sharma
Hot! Check out the times actress Ketika Sharma raised temperatures with her hot looks
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill; check out some of the trending news for the day
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit
Adipurush
Shocking! “Free mein bhi ticket mile to nahi jaunga” netizens reacts as the ticket price of Adipurush gets slashed