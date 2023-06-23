Must read! "This is looking like exact copy of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" netizens reacts on the trailer of the movie Neeyat

: Ever since the trailer of the movie Neeyat is ourlt the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actress Vidya Balan, the fans are loving the never seen before Avatar of the actress as she is seen playing a detective in the movie.

As we all know this is a Who done it thriller with the concept of a murder in a party. The fans are loving the tone of the trailer and the setup completely, but there are few people who are comparing the trailer with few Hollywood movies.

Here are the comments

As we can see these comments many people are saying that this trailer is giving them the vibe of Hollywood movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, many people are also comparing the movie and the trailer with other movies like The Murder on the Orient Express and many other Hollywood classic which were done by Alfred Hitchcock with the backdrop of detective Hercule Poroit.

What are your views on these comment coming from the side of the fans for the trailer of the movie Neeyat, and do you find any similarity between this movie and some Hollywood movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

