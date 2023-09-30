Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's next release, Tejas, is the much-awaited flick of the year and after treating us with the intriguing first look, the makers will reportedly unveil its first teaser on the upcoming national holiday. Check out more details below.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the role of an Air Force pilot in Tejas. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 20 and the makers will reportedly unveil its first teaser on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

As per a source close to the production, Tejas's first assest teaser will be releasing on October 2.

Written & Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' features Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. This is a first aerial actioner film, which will narrate the story of Air Force officer Tejas Gill and how our Air Force Pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

