Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside

Here is when the teaser of one of the talked about movies Tejas which Kangana Ranaut in the lead will be out, Read More
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 15:26
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's next release, Tejas, is the much-awaited flick of the year and after treating us with the intriguing first look, the makers will reportedly unveil its first teaser on the upcoming national holiday. Check out more details below.

ALSO READ - Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection

Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying the role of an Air Force pilot in Tejas. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 20 and the makers will reportedly unveil its first teaser on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

As per a source close to the production, Tejas's first assest teaser will be releasing on October 2.

Written & Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' features Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. This is a first aerial actioner film, which will narrate the story of Air Force officer Tejas Gill and how our Air Force Pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised the temperature with her hotness

Tejas Kangana Ranaut KANGANA RANAUT FANS KANGANA RANAUT MOVIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 15:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Decision! The judge to take decision on Golu’ future
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Major Decision! Maan takes a strong decision, Veer brings Disha home
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Fear! Tara knows the truth, Tilotama scared of revelation
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Trap! Yuvika stuck in turmoil
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: What! Dakshesh informs everyone what has happened to Harshad
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Imlie: Revealed! Imlie’s truth out, demands her pay from Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20 year leap where we...
Recent Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress when you can't handle " Netizens trolls actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress when you can't handle " Netizens trolls actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Pooja Entertainmnets
Pooja Entertainmnets’s Ganapath; A Hero Is Born Gets Love from South Superstars: From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaram, Superstars from the South Share the Teaser of the Actioner
Fukrey 3
Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection
Anushka Sharma
Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma pregnant for the 2nd time, Read More
Sanchi Rai
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised the temperature with her hotness
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video