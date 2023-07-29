Must read! From Manisha Koirala to Karan Singh Grover, celebrities who had short-lived marriages, read more

Although this isn't the case for many happily married couples, there have been instances of short-lived marriages in the film industry due to various reasons like extramarital affairs, career priorities and even unfortunate deaths.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Manisha Koirala

MUMBAI: Nowadays, marriages, especially in Bollywood, don't seem to endure for long. The phrase "till death do us part" has become a distant memory for some couples whose relationships couldn't withstand the test of time.

Although this isn't the case for many happily married couples, there have been instances of short-lived marriages in the film industry due to various reasons like extramarital affairs, career priorities, and even unfortunate deaths.

ALSO READ:From Ravi Sargun to Debina Gurmeet, here are reel-life pairs turned real-life couples

Below is a list of some of the shortest marriages in Bollywood and the television industry:

1. Mukesh Agarwal and Rekha :

In 1990, the timeless Bollywood beauty, Rekha, married Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Agarwal. Tragically, after just a few months of marriage, Mukesh suffered from chronic depression and committed suicide in 1991, leaving the couple with only 12 months together.

2. Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam :

Before entering the film industry, Karan Singh Grover was a popular television actor who married his girlfriend, Shraddha Nigam. However, their marriage lasted only 10 months, allegedly due to Karan's extramarital affairs. He is now happily married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

3. Karan Singh Gill and Mallika Sherawat :

Although actress Mallika Sherawat has never officially acknowledged her marriage, there are pictures indicating that she was married to pilot Karan Singh Gill. The marriage reportedly ended in about 12 months as Mallika wanted to focus on her career.

4. Samrat Dahal and Manisha Koirala :

In 2010, actress Manisha Koirala married businessman Samrat Dahal, but their marriage was short-lived. The couple frequently fought, and Manisha expressed frustration, leading to their divorce in 2012.

5. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira :

Famous for his role in "Fukrey," Pulkit Samrat married his long-time girlfriend, Shweta Rohira, in 2014. However, their marriage lasted only 11 months, and rumors suggested that Pulkit's growing closeness to actress Yami Gautam led to their separation.

6. Ali Merchant and Sara Khan :

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had a highly publicized wedding on the reality show "Bigg Boss 4." Unfortunately, just two months after their nikah, the couple filed for divorce, and rumors circulated that their wedding was a publicity stunt.

7. Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta :

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi married businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017. However, after just six months, their marriage faced problems, and Mandana filed a domestic violence case against her husband.

8.  Bharat Narsinghani and Chahat Khanna :

Chahat Khanna, known for her role in "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain," was married to businessman Bharat Narsinghani. However, the marriage ended abruptly after 8 months due to physical and domestic abuse, leading to their divorce.
Which of the names were you shocked by?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more

 

 

    

 

Rekha- Mukesh Karan Singh Grover Shraddha Nigam Mandana Karimi Chahat Khanna ALI MERCHANT Sara Khan Pulkit Samrat Manisha Koirala Couples who got divorced Shortest Divorces Bollywood industry TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Kavya reveals a major truth, Anupama advices her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Barsatein: Oh no! Reyansh misunderstands Aradhana, defames her before the entire office
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Anupamaa: What! Dimpy enjoys spying on Anupama, Malti Devi left disturbed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must read! From Manisha Koirala to Karan Singh Grover, celebrities who had short-lived marriages, read more
MUMBAI: Nowadays, marriages, especially in Bollywood, don't seem to endure for long. The phrase "till death do us part...
Exclusive! “I am just keeping fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love”, Kimmy Kaur talks about joining Udaariyaan post leap, her excitement for it and more
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Devastating! Abhimanyu accidentally kills Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Manisha Koirala
Must read! From Manisha Koirala to Karan Singh Grover, celebrities who had short-lived marriages, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Must Read! Bhumi Pednekar reveals her morning skincare routine; says, “Earlier, I did not pay attention to internal health, for me, it was very external”
Hemwant Tiwari
Exclusive! Hemwant Tiwari on releasing his film Lomad in theatres, “When I went to OTT platforms, no one entertained me”
DEEPIKA
What! “Did you think I would be walking naked in the house” – Deepika Padukone on what she prefers doing when she is alone at home
Twinkle Khanna
Must Read! “I feel children should consider real life superheroes as their icon instead of fictional ones” - Twinkle Khanna
Singham Again
Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give to his younger self
Hrithik Roshan
Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon