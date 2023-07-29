Must read! From Manisha Koirala to Karan Singh Grover, celebrities who had short-lived marriages, read more

MUMBAI: Nowadays, marriages, especially in Bollywood, don't seem to endure for long. The phrase "till death do us part" has become a distant memory for some couples whose relationships couldn't withstand the test of time.

Although this isn't the case for many happily married couples, there have been instances of short-lived marriages in the film industry due to various reasons like extramarital affairs, career priorities, and even unfortunate deaths.

ALSO READ:From Ravi Sargun to Debina Gurmeet, here are reel-life pairs turned real-life couples

Below is a list of some of the shortest marriages in Bollywood and the television industry:

1. Mukesh Agarwal and Rekha :

In 1990, the timeless Bollywood beauty, Rekha, married Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Agarwal. Tragically, after just a few months of marriage, Mukesh suffered from chronic depression and committed suicide in 1991, leaving the couple with only 12 months together.

2. Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam :

Before entering the film industry, Karan Singh Grover was a popular television actor who married his girlfriend, Shraddha Nigam. However, their marriage lasted only 10 months, allegedly due to Karan's extramarital affairs. He is now happily married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

3. Karan Singh Gill and Mallika Sherawat :

Although actress Mallika Sherawat has never officially acknowledged her marriage, there are pictures indicating that she was married to pilot Karan Singh Gill. The marriage reportedly ended in about 12 months as Mallika wanted to focus on her career.

4. Samrat Dahal and Manisha Koirala :

In 2010, actress Manisha Koirala married businessman Samrat Dahal, but their marriage was short-lived. The couple frequently fought, and Manisha expressed frustration, leading to their divorce in 2012.

5. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira :

Famous for his role in "Fukrey," Pulkit Samrat married his long-time girlfriend, Shweta Rohira, in 2014. However, their marriage lasted only 11 months, and rumors suggested that Pulkit's growing closeness to actress Yami Gautam led to their separation.

6. Ali Merchant and Sara Khan :

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had a highly publicized wedding on the reality show "Bigg Boss 4." Unfortunately, just two months after their nikah, the couple filed for divorce, and rumors circulated that their wedding was a publicity stunt.

7. Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta :

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi married businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017. However, after just six months, their marriage faced problems, and Mandana filed a domestic violence case against her husband.

8. Bharat Narsinghani and Chahat Khanna :

Chahat Khanna, known for her role in "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain," was married to businessman Bharat Narsinghani. However, the marriage ended abruptly after 8 months due to physical and domestic abuse, leading to their divorce.

Which of the names were you shocked by?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more