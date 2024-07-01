Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee, Arshad Warsi Defend Ranbir's 'Animal': Films Not Meant to Change Society, but to Engage

MUMBAI: In a recent actors' roundtable hosted by Bollywood Hungama, the discussion turned to Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the film received varying opinions, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Arshad Warsi, and Aparshakti Khurana shared their perspectives on its entertainment value.

Arshad Warsi expressed his love for 'Animal,' likening it to a male version of 'Kill Bill' and appreciating it as complete entertainment. He emphasized that he views films for their entertainment value and doesn't seek heavy moral lessons. Warsi mentioned that the film falls into a category that actors may enjoy watching but not necessarily want to perform in.

Aparshakti Khurana shared a unique take on 'Animal,' noting that the film made him forget his moral compass due to its engaging scenes and well-structured composition. He described the film as having gags and a screenplay that diverged from conventional patterns, making it an engaging experience for the audience.

Manoj Bajpayee echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that the primary purpose of films is to be engaging rather than serving as tools to change society. He stated that if films had the power to change society, the world would already be an ideal place. Bajpayee highlighted the importance of storytelling and audience engagement, encouraging viewers to immerse themselves in the narrative without overanalyzing morality.

'Animal' explores the dynamic father-son relationship between Anil and Ranbir Kapoor's characters, with Ranbir portraying an obsessive and protective son. Despite opinions on its content, the film emerged as the highest-grossing in Ranbir Kapoor's career, earning global acclaim and achieving a worldwide gross collection of ₹887.69 crore.

As the actors discussed 'Animal,' their perspectives shed light on the diverse opinions within the industry, emphasizing the subjective nature of film appreciation and the varying expectations audiences bring to the cinematic experience.

