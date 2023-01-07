Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan and more actors who impressed one and all with their performance in the first half of 2023

Today let’s look at the list of the actors who impressed one and all with their performance in the first half of 2023...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 16:19
movie_image: 
Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: The first six months of 2023 are over and we got to see some interesting movies in theatres and on OTT platforms. From January to June, we saw many great performances.

So, today let’s look at the list of the actors who impressed one and all with their performance in the first half of 2023...    

John Abraham (Pathaan)

While Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role in Pathaan, it was John Abraham’s performance as Jimmy that stole the show. He played the antagonist in the film, and was damn good in it.

Also Read: John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero

Ranbir Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar)

Ranbir Kapoor is known for starring in rom-coms, but after a very long time we got to see him in a rom-com this year. The actor looked handsome in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and charmed everyone with his performance in the film.

Emraan Hashmi (Selfiee)

Selfiee failed to make a mark at the box office, we cannot ignore that Emraan was fantastic in the film. He surely gave one of his career’s best performances in the movie.

Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Manoj Bajpayee gave an award winning performance in the movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai which was released on OTT. He was simply excellent at it.

Vicky Kaushal (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Vicky Kaushal proved his mettle as an actor and as a star with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor gave a wonderful performance in the movie which became a super hit at the box office.  

Kartik Aaryan (SatyaPrem Ki Katha)

Kartik Aaryan ended the first half of the year with a bang with his solid performance in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actor proved that not just comedy, he can nail it when it comes to drama and emotions as well.

Also Read: What! Kartik Aaryan gets gifted a car by producers after every box office hit? Kiara Advani spills the beans

Now, let’s wait and watch which actors will be able to impress with their act in the second half of 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Manoj Bajpayee Kartik Aaryan John Abraham Ranbir Kapoor Emraan Hashmi Vicky Kaushal Pathaan Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Satyaprem Ki Katha
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

