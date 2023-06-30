What! Kartik Aaryan gets gifted a car by producers after every box office hit? Kiara Advani spills the beans

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 18:47
MUMBAI: SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was released yesterday. The film has received positive reviews and it was expected to do well at the box office on its day one. The movie has taken a good start and the partial holiday has helped it. The Sameer Vidwans’ directorial collected Rs. 9.25 crore at the box office on day 1 which is good. 

Also Read: SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!

Kartik and Kiara were seen in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and looks like they are creating magic again. Now, during an interview with a news portal Kiara made some interesting revelations. Pointing at Kartik who is seen wearing a t-shirt which has a car picture on it, she said, “That’s a sign. Because you know right, whenever Kartik’s film is a blockbuster, his producers gift him a car.” To this, Kartik Aaryan gave a hilarious reply and said, “That’s why my name is Car-tik.”

Kartik then replied, “I hope I get this car after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha”

Also Read: Exclusive! Is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha heading for a good start? Here’s what film business expert has to say

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted him a swanky McLaren GT car. 

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Captain India.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-DNA

Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani
