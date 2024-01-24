Must Read! “Maybe they are scared with the clash”, netizens react on movie Devara getting postponed

Recently, there was a news out of the movie Devara starring Junior NTR getting postponed. Check out some of the comments coming from the fans and audience all over.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 19:46
movie_image: 
Devara

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie titled Devara has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which also has Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role is one of the big releases of the year which will be released at the pan India level in different languages.

Recently we have heard this news that the movie Maidaan that has Ajay Devgn in the leading role will be releasing on this Eid 2024. In the month of April, which will be directly clashing with the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Movie Devara was also suppose to hit the big screen in the month of April and there were reports that it was also hitting the screens on the same Eid day. Now the movie Devara is getting postponed. Well what you think what can be there reason?

Also read - First Look Out! Watch out for this intense action scene in Devara Part 1 starring Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor

We got the opportunity to speak with few people and here is what they have to say:

Priyanka – “It was a good decision taken by the makers because unfortunately many people have not realized the value of South movie and is better the movie gets a solo release maybe later”

Preeti – “I am a big fan of Jr. NTR and was eagerly looking forward to the movie but I hope the decision of making the movie postponed works in the favour of the movie”

Avinash – “I think so the makers are bit scared now as it was a 3 way clash and one big movie is coming on the same day that is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”

Ajinkya – “I don't know whether they have postponed the movie to avoid the clash or maybe there will be some post production pending”

Well, these are the comments from the side of the fans and audience for the movie Devara getting postponed. What are you on this news and what do you think can be the correct reason for the movie getting postponed, is it the clash or any other? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read –Must read! Jahnvi Kapoor opens up on working for JR NTR’s Devara, read more

Devara devara news JR NTR Janhvi Kapoor Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 19:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Deepika
Wow! Deepika Padukone didn't make most of the opportunity working with Hrithik Roshan for Fighter, deets inside
Janhvi
What! Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Film "Devara" Postponed for Spectacular VFX; New Release Date Announced
Duniya
Heartwarming! Duniya Vijay's Daughter Shares Touching Video on His 50th Birthday Celebration
Manushi
Wow! Manushi Chhillar Joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Action-Packed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Hrithik
Really! Hrithik Roshan learned dance from Deepika Padukone on the sets of Fighter for THIS song, deets inside
Tiger 3
Wow! Dunki beats Tiger 3 at the global level, here are the numbers