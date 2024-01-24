Must Read! “Maybe they are scared with the clash”, netizens react on movie Devara getting postponed

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie titled Devara has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which also has Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role is one of the big releases of the year which will be released at the pan India level in different languages.

Recently we have heard this news that the movie Maidaan that has Ajay Devgn in the leading role will be releasing on this Eid 2024. In the month of April, which will be directly clashing with the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Movie Devara was also suppose to hit the big screen in the month of April and there were reports that it was also hitting the screens on the same Eid day. Now the movie Devara is getting postponed. Well what you think what can be there reason?

We got the opportunity to speak with few people and here is what they have to say:

Priyanka – “It was a good decision taken by the makers because unfortunately many people have not realized the value of South movie and is better the movie gets a solo release maybe later”

Preeti – “I am a big fan of Jr. NTR and was eagerly looking forward to the movie but I hope the decision of making the movie postponed works in the favour of the movie”

Avinash – “I think so the makers are bit scared now as it was a 3 way clash and one big movie is coming on the same day that is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”

Ajinkya – “I don't know whether they have postponed the movie to avoid the clash or maybe there will be some post production pending”

Well, these are the comments from the side of the fans and audience for the movie Devara getting postponed. What are you on this news and what do you think can be the correct reason for the movie getting postponed, is it the clash or any other? Do let us know in the comment section below.

