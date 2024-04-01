Must read! Jahnvi Kapoor opens up on working for JR NTR’s Devara, read more

Jr. NTR’s Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva, is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Narain and many more, and also marks the Telugu film debut of Janhvi Kapoor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 22:12
Recently, the actress made an appearance, along with her sister Khushi Kapoor, on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, where she spoke about her experience on the sets of Devara. Janhvi mentioned that everything she had done until then felt like a workshop. The actress said: "It felt like everything I have done up until now has been like workshops, or like getting ready, or getting to know myself".

Speaking about her experience on the sets, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that being on the sets of Devara helped her understand who she was. She mentioned that for the first couple of years of her career, she felt lost, like a “headless chicken”, but all she knew was that she loved her work.

She further expressed her desire to work on more such films. The actress said: “So I feel like when I came on to this set, I felt like ‘Okay, this is who I am’. And this is who I am. And all of that knowledge and all of those experiences have prepared me for this moment. I value all those films and experiences so much. But I feel like this is my calling and I feel better about myself and what I am hopefully going to do from now on.”

Devara marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr. NTR after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The makers of the film had recently announced that the first glimpse video of the film is all set to release on January 8th. It is understood that the glimpse will give an idea about the film’s VFX, as well as the world in which the story is set. The first part of the film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 5th.

Devara is set to be a two-part film, set in the coastal regions of India, and Jr. NTR portrays a character belonging to the region. The film is bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts, in tandem with NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film, while R Rathnavelu cranks the camera. Additionally, veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing.

