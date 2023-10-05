Trolled! From 'Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll' to 'nepotism at its peak'; netizens have mixed reactions to the actress' casting in Ulajh

Today, a film titled Ulajh has been announced which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. While the first look of the actors has grabbed everyone’s attention, Janhvi’s casting in it is getting mixed reactions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:12
MUMBAI :The current generation of actresses are surely trying to come out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves. While Janhvi Kapoor started her career with a typical Bollywood commercial movie like Dhadak, she has been challenging herself with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, and others.

However, she gets targeted by trolls a lot because she is the daughter of the producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Netizens feel that she gets movies because of nepotism.
Today, a film titled Ulajh has been announced which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. While the first look of the actors has grabbed everyone’s attention, Janhvi’s casting in it is getting mixed reactions.

A netizen tweeted, “#JanhviKapoor is on a Roll.. way to go girl.. this will definitely boost up your confidence and your performance will surely excel going forward.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Nepotism at its peak.” One more netizen tweeted, “5 good Actors and #jahnvikapoor.” Check out the tweets below...

With its first look and title Ulajh looks like an intense drama. So, it will be interesting to see whether Janhvi will be able to pull off the role or not.

Meanwhile, the actress has some other interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and NTR 30. Bawaal is slated to release in October this year.

Are you excited for the upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

