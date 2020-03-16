Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash

MUMBAI: Superstar Yash is currently making headlines for the unstoppable success of his movie KGF 2. He is winning the hearts of fans with his amazing performance in the movie. The actor, who has been contributing today Kannada industry for a long time, rose to fame after the movie KGF 1.

Fans love his personality and dialogue delivery. We can see many pictures and mini videos of his on social media from his movie KGF 2 as fans are showering their love on him.

Read on to know more about his wife Radhika Pandit.

Radhika Pandit is an Indian film and former television actress who works mainly in Kannada cinema as a leading actress.

She has been a part of television soaps such as Nandagokula, Kaadambari, and Sumangali. Pandit made her feature film debut in Moggina Manasu (2008).

Radhika rose to fame starring in commercially successful films Hudugaru (2011), Addhuri (2012), Drama (2012), Bahaddur (2014), and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014).

She was born in Bangalore Palace Nursing Home to a Goan mother and a Saraswat father, Krishna Pandit, who is a stage and film personality. They lived in the Malleswaram suburb of Bangalore.

Talking about her education she completed her schooling in Cluny Convent High School, Bengaluru, and later pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) course at Mount Carmel College (Bangalore).

Radhika aspired to become a teacher after completing a Master of Business Administration course. However, in 2007, during her final year in B.Com., she was persuaded by her friend to audition for a role in a Kannada language television serial, Nandagokula, directed by Ashok Kashyap.

Radhika met actor Yash for the first time at the sets of her tele-serial Nandagokula in 2007. They began dating after having worked together in films, but kept their relationship private for years and away from the attention of media, and got engaged in August 2016. They got married in December in a private ceremony in Bangalore. Their daughter was born on 2 December 2018. Their second child, a son, was born on 30 October 2019.

