Must Read! Mithali is someone who expresses very less, so it was very challenging to express her feelings on screen: Taapsee Pannu on playing Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. Over time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her choice of scripts the actress Taapsee Pannu has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of her fans.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic titled Shabaash Mithu which is the biopic of Indian woman cricketer, Mithali Raj.

During the conversation, Taapsee Pannu revealed that in her life she has never played cricket, she has never picked up a bat; the only part she has played is fielding so when she got the opportunity to play Mithali Raj she was glad. She had to go through rigorous training to play such an iconic personality on screen. Taapsee Pannu also says that Mitali Raj is someone who expresses very less, so it was a challenge to show the audience her mindset in the movie.

Taapsee Pannu also says that she had seen an interview of Mithali Raj which grabbed her attention for the first time and that's how she came to know about the women's cricket team, since then she has been following the work of Mithali Raj and finally when she got the opportunity to play Mithali Raj on-screen, she was overwhelmed. Mithali Raj had a very busy schedule because she was either on the ground or she was busy with something else. Not only Mithali Raj she also got the opportunity to interact with some of the best friends of her life who were into the Indian cricket team and they became the window to know Mitali Raj more in detail.

As we all know Taapsee Pannu has been doing back-to-back sports movies. The actress jokingly said that she does not know whether she is an actress or an athlete, she is now looking forward to doing some movies which are different from sports movies and looking forward to some light movies.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Shabaash Mithu is already winning the hearts of the fans and we look forward to seeing what actress Taapsee Pannu has to offer in this movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 15th July.

