Must Read! Mithali is someone who expresses very less, so it was very challenging to express her feelings on screen: Taapsee Pannu on playing Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu

In her recent media interaction, actress Taapsee Pannu spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu and about her meeting with the real champion Mithali Raj

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 17:56
movie_image: 
Must Read! "Mitali is someone who Express very less, so it was really very challenging to Express her feeling on screen" Taapsee

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. Over time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her choice of scripts the actress Taapsee Pannu has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of her fans.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic titled Shabaash Mithu which is the biopic of Indian woman cricketer, Mithali Raj.

During the conversation, Taapsee Pannu revealed that in her life she has never played cricket, she has never picked up a bat; the only part she has played is fielding so when she got the opportunity to play Mithali Raj she was glad. She had to go through rigorous training to play such an iconic personality on screen. Taapsee Pannu also says that Mitali Raj is someone who expresses very less, so it was a challenge to show the audience her mindset in the movie.

Also read (Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets massively trolled for her recent outfit; Netizens say ‘she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone’)

Taapsee Pannu also says that she had seen an interview of Mithali Raj which grabbed her attention for the first time and that's how she came to know about the women's cricket team, since then she has been following the work of Mithali Raj and finally when she got the opportunity to play Mithali Raj on-screen, she was overwhelmed. Mithali Raj had a very busy schedule because she was either on the ground or she was busy with something else. Not only Mithali Raj she also got the opportunity to interact with some of the best friends of her life who were into the Indian cricket team and they became the window to know Mitali Raj more in detail.

As we all know Taapsee Pannu has been doing back-to-back sports movies. The actress jokingly said that she does not know whether she is an actress or an athlete, she is now looking forward to doing some movies which are different from sports movies and looking forward to some light movies.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Shabaash Mithu is already winning the hearts of the fans and we look forward to seeing what actress Taapsee Pannu has to offer in this movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 15th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets massively trolled for her recent outfit; Netizens say ‘she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone’)

Taapsee Pannu Shabash Mitthu Indian women cricket team Mithali Raj Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 17:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Malaika Arora gets once again massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and her sartorial choices are often in the headlines. Once again, the actress' pictures are all...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Rajesh gets the chance to follow his passion
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Maddam Sir: Puzzling! The groom denies demanding the costly ring
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Dripping Hot! Maera Mishra turns up the heat flaunting her hot body in these gorgeous bikinis
MUMBAI: Maera Mishra one of the most popular and stunning actresses in the entertainment industry. Despite Malishka's...
Interesting! Mohit Malik, a talented actor, holds a degree in BBA and now drives a BMW
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is a well-known name in the industry who gained popularity with his role as Samrat Singh Rathore in...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Exclusive! Reyansh goes missing during his haldi ceremony, what will Simar and Aarav do?
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Recent Stories
Must Read! "Mitali is someone who Express very less, so it was really very challenging to Express her feeling on screen" Taapsee
Must Read! Mithali is someone who expresses very less, so it was very challenging to express her feelings on screen: Taapsee Pannu on playing Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu
Latest Video