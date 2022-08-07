Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets massively trolled for her recent outfit; Netizens say ‘she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone’

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some beautiful projects and dance numbers coming from the side of the actress Nora Fatehi which have been ruling the hearts of fans across the globe.

Nora Fatehi is one such celebrity from B-Town who is known not only for her movies and Dance numbers but also for her fashion and fitness. The recto outfit of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans and they really cannot get over the beauty of the actress.

This outfit of Nora Fatehi is grabbing the attention of the fans. It has got some great comments from the fans, but there are a few people who did not like the dress of the actress and have started trolling her.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! ‘King lives forever’, Netizens remember Late Dilip Kumar on his 1st death anniversary)

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying that she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone in fashion while others are saying that she has got influenced by Urfi Javed. They are also saying that she has no class and that she is shameless.

What are your views on the outfit of the actress and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

