Must Read! ‘Moved To Mumbai For Work’: Jyotika Clarifies Separation Rumours with Husband Suriya

Actress Jyotika dismisses divorce rumors, revealing her move to Mumbai is driven by work commitments and her children's education.
movie_image: 
Jyotika

MUMBAI: Recent speculations surrounding actress Jyotika's relocation to Mumbai led to divorce rumors with husband Suriya. However, Jyotika has come forward to clarify that the rumors are baseless and her move is primarily driven by work commitments and her children's education.

In an interview, Jyotika disclosed that she temporarily paused her film career after marriage and is now embarking on her second innings in the industry. With several offers, including two Bollywood projects, she chose to relocate to Mumbai with her children to ensure their education remains uninterrupted. Jyotika clarified that her move is not permanent, and she plans to return to Chennai after fulfilling her professional commitments.

This isn't the first time Jyotika has addressed separation conjectures. In a previous interview, she emphasized that the children are settled in Mumbai, and Suriya is a supportive husband who prioritizes their well-being.

Jyotika's career is on an upswing with successful performances in films like "Kaathal: The Core." Her upcoming project, "Shaitaan," features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn, set to release on March 8.

On the other hand, Suriya recently wrapped up shooting for "Kanguva," a massive period flick directed by Siva. He is also set to collaborate with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a project based on the Mahabharata character Karna.

As the couple continues to thrive in their respective careers, Jyotika's clarification puts an end to the baseless rumors surrounding their marriage.

