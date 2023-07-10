Surprising! Jyothika reveals why she accepted Suriya’s proposal after a month; Says 'I had earned all the money I needed'

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, popular actress Jyothika turns 45 years old. Suriya is an actor, and the Tamil actress is married to him. She frequently talks about Suriya and their lovely marriage. She revealed some private information about her marriage in interviews she gave in 2018 and 2020. She provided insights about how her relationship with her husband Suriya developed in those interviews.

She disclosed why she got married to Suriya, stating, “The reason I decided that I wanted Surya for myself was the respect he gave me. We first came together in the film Poovellam Kettuppar. He spoke to me very casually. That appealed to me a lot. Following that, we acted together in almost seven films. When a director explains a romantic scene involving the heroine, Surya acts only to the extent the director desires. He doesn’t take undue advantage.”

Suriya respects other women, she continued, “One could say that respect attracted me.”

Regarding the toll about working life took on her, she stated, “I spent time from 9 in the morning to 6 in the evening at shoots for about 10 years, and it had created a sort of fatigue in me. I had earned the money I needed by then. It was at this point that Surya proposed to me. Even my family agreed. Without thinking further, I got married the very next month.”

She continued to praise Suriya, "I’m not saying this lightly. He is very sincere as a father. Not just as a father, even as a husband, he is very sincere. Seeing the way Surya conducts himself, the husbands nearby would be warned by their wives saying ‘Look at him’. He has not forgotten any of the good days till now. He remembers everything."

Credit: Hindustan Times