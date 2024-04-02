Must read! Mrunal Thakur talks about her dance skills not being explored yet, wishes to do a 'chill film' with Shahid Kapoor

Mrunal Thakur is one of the extremely talented and popular actresses working across Bollywood and regional cinema. The actress is much recognized for her roles in movies like Jersey, Super 30, and Pippa amongst others.
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is one of the extremely talented and popular actresses working across Bollywood and regional cinema. The actress is much recognized for her roles in movies like Jersey, Super 30, and Pippa amongst others. Currently enjoying the appreciation for her last release, Hi Nanna, the actress expressed disappointment in not being able to get a chance to showcase her dancing skills in the movies.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Mrunal Thakur stated that her dance skills have yet to be discovered in the movies. The actress who has worked with the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor in Super 30 and Jersey respectively stated that all her co-stars have a keen interest in dancing. Despite this fact, she expressed remorse for not getting to do it.

She stated, “All my co-actors loved dancing. But I’m really sad that I didn’t get an opportunity to dance with Hrithik when we worked in 2017-18. I even complained to Shahid as well that Jersey is such a serious film, I need to a chill film with him where I can dance with him and Ishaan too.”

“In films, I don’t get an opportunity to dance, so I make most of my co-stars dance for social media videos. I feel it is high time that filmmakers give me a chance to dance,” she further added while sharing that she has danced a lot with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda in their forthcoming Filmy Star.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked about the possibility of love stories in Hindi, to which the actress opined that she is not popular enough to get one. She stated, “I’m not popular enough to get a love story yet. I have to be popular in order to get a love story, no?”

While the actress has a lot of films in the pipeline, none of them are romantic films. Mrunal expressed her desire to do romantic films and said that she is ‘tired of proving’ the filmmakers now and ‘want it to happen organically.’ She concluded by saying that she is done asking them and that she is unsure how to reach out to them now.

