Must Read! Mushtaq Khan opens up about how Shah Rukh Khan rejected a major film due to THIS reason; Says ‘When he was nothing, he rejected such a big film’

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career on television before becoming well-known in movies and eventually emerging as Bollywood's "badshah." Actor Mushtaq Khan recently revealed an intriguing anecdote from SRK's television days in an interview. The story told of how the superstar declined a role in a major film financed by a reputable production studio since he wasn't getting a meaty part.

Regarding the same subject, Mushtaq stated, “I acted in a television show with Shah Rukh Khan called Umeed. We shot for the show in Nashik. I understood back then that he won’t stay here for long. He asked me one day about producer Pranlal Mehta. I told him he is a big producer. Shah Rukh said that he is getting a lot of calls from the Pranlal. I said, ‘You are getting calls from him, go and do that project with him.’ He told me that he will wait and see, but I asked him not to wait any longer and just do the project. He then decided to think about it for 2-3 days before responding to the producer. After 4-5 days, he told me that he won’t be doing that project and I was shocked. I told him, ‘Pagal ho gaeya hai (You have gone mad). You don’t know how big is the production house and the director helming the film has delivered hits in the past.'”

Shah Rukh Khan refused to be swayed by Mushtaq and instead focused on the caliber of his part rather than the well-known actor producing it.

As Mushtaq Khan stated, “Shah Rukh saw his role. He told me that his role was of Raaj Kumar’s son and that they won’t let him do anything in the film. He said, ‘I am getting 2-3 songs and 2-3 scenes and all of them are with Raaj Kumar. What will I do in that film?’ This was Shah Rukh. At that time, when he was nothing, he rejected such a big film.”

