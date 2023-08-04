Exclusive! Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan to be seen in Shivam Yadav Sinha's next

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delever some exclusive news coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of director Shivam Yadav Sinha, yes you herd right, the Legend of comedy Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan are all set to share screen in the upcoming movie which will be directed by Shivam Yadav Sinha.

also read - Congratulations! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spotted outside a clinic; netizens speculate there’s ‘good news’

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the these actors are still awaited, but we won't be worng in saying that it is always a treat to watch them on big screen and we look forward to see some amazing performance comming from the side of these actors in the upcoming movie.

What are your views on these actors and how excited are you to see them on screen in this new movie, do let is know in comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Interesting! After RRR, moviegoers want to see Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR together in War 2

