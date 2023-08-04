Exclusive! Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan to be seen in Shivam Yadav Sinha's next

Actor Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan are all set to share screen for the upcoming movie which will be directed by Shivam Yadav Sinha
movie_image: 
TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of director Shivam Yadav Sinha

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of director Shivam Yadav Sinha, yes you herd right, the Legend of comedy Rajpal Yadav and Mushtaq Khan are all set to share screen in the upcoming movie which will be directed by Shivam Yadav Sinha.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the these actors are still awaited, but we won't be worng in saying that it is always a treat to watch them on big screen and we look forward to see some amazing performance comming from the side of these actors in the upcoming movie.

What are your views on these actors and how excited are you to see them on screen in this new movie, do let is know in comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

