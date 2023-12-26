Must read! “My debut in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true” Leesha Eclairs

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 17:22
movie_image: 
Leesha Eclairs

MUMBAI : Leesha, a renowned actress in Kollywood, gained acclaim for her stellar performance in the television series "Kanmani". The show debuted on Sun TV in October 2018, featuring her in the lead role. Filming in both Georgia and India added depth to her portrayal, significantly boosting her visibility in the industry.

Her entry into Hindi cinema with "Jawan," directed by Atlee, marked a milestone in her career. Starring in a film alongside SRK was beyond her wildest dreams. She recalls the surreal moment when the casting team contacted her and she met Atlee, leading to an immediate audition and selection.

Expressing her excitement, Leesha humbly adds, “My debut in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true. I attribute immense gratitude to the universe and, naturally, Atlee Sir for entrusting her with the role.”

Also read-Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

Eager to carve her niche in Bollywood, Leesha is delighted with her current role and aspires to further establish herself through diverse films and web series, aiming to showcase her acting prowess in Hindi cinema.

Leesha is all set to be seen in her next which is a Telugu film titled "Right," where she portrays the lead role, alongside Bigg Boss Telugu title winner, Kaushal. This film stands as the Telugu remake of a blockbuster that has captivated audiences across various languages including Tamil, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri. Scheduled for release on December 30th, 2023, this venture marks Leesha's foray into Telugu cinema, showcasing her versatility and commitment to exploring diverse film industries.

Also read-Must Read! Here's what director Atlee has left behind for Jawan 2

Leesha Eclairs Leesha Eclairs fans Leesha Eclairs movies JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates  tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 17:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kavya: Wow! Adhiraj proposes Kavya amid a beautiful setting
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Must read! “My debut in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true” Leesha Eclairs
MUMBAI : Leesha, a renowned actress in Kollywood, gained acclaim for her stellar performance in the television series "...
Finally! Riya Kishanchandani breaks silence on inter-religion marriage with Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan; Says ‘Didn't feel even one percent apprehensive'
MUMBAI : Splitsvilla 12 fame Riya Kishanchandani made the risky decision to wed Mudassar Khan, a well-known Bollywood...
Oh No! Jay Bhanushali criticizes an airline on social media due to THIS surprising reason; Says ‘You have lost me as a customer’
MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is well-known in the industry and has a solid fan base. Although he has made many television...
Wow! Salman Khan's Birthday: Brace Yourself for the Biggest Announcement of the Year
MUMBAI : Salman Khan, the charismatic Dabangg Khan of Bollywood, is set to celebrate his birthday on December 27,...
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in acting space over the...
Recent Stories
Leesha Eclairs
Must read! “My debut in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true” Leesha Eclairs
Latest Video
Related Stories
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
Salaar
Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collection
Alankrita Sahai
Hottie! These clicks of actress Alankrita Sahai will surely make your jaws drop
Bobby
Must Read! “Do you think Abrar can kill you?” Bobby Deol hints his presence in the sequel of Animal
Shah
Finally! Shah Rukh Khan talks candidly about his 4-year acting break and discloses what prompted it; Says ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan shares being 'Age Honest' in his recently released film Dunki; Says ‘I feel I should do age-centric roles now…’