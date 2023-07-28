Must Read! “My son is the best chef in my house and I am the second best” Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI : Actor Akshay Kumar who is also known as Khiladi Kumar is indeed one of the popular names across the globe, the actor is known not only for his acting but also for some great action and stunts which are done by himself.

The actor has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans with his fitness and their millions of people who look up to him across the globe. We have come across an interview of the actor where he was answering the questions given by a few kids.

Akshay Kumar revealed his son is the best chef in the house and he is the second best, he knows different recipes like rajma, pizza and many other things.

Talking about his most favourite superhero which he follows, the actor says that it has to be Tarzan and this is because Tarzan uses his own abilities and powers to fight with what comes on his way and not anything fictional.

Indeed, Akshay Kumar definitely gives some father goals to millions of father's across the globe and we look forward to see some more motivational and inspirational comments from the side of the actor in the upcoming days.

