WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’

MUMBAI :Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally hit the big screens today. The film has an amazing cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, and audiences have high expectations from the movie.

Well, it looks like the film has lived up to the expectations of the audiences as on social media everyone is praising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A netizen tweeted, “Already watched this film and now back once again with family to watch it and everytime it is worth it.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first day, first show. It's a complete entertainer with a fresh package of romance and humour. It has Karan Johar written all over it.” One more netizen tweeted, “A truly heartwarming and feel good film.” Check out the tweets below…

Not just the netizens, even from the critics Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received positive reviews. Our TellyChakkar reviewer gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, “We won't be wrong in saying that Karan Johar is back with a complete family drama entertainer, which you can watch with your whole family and enjoy for 2 hours and 50 minutes, as the movie speaks about love, love and only love.”

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after a gap of seven years. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, and it is expected that the movie will take the box office by storm.

If you have watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, do let us know your reviews in the comments below…

Also Read: Woah! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani advance booking begins, THIS many tickets are sold out already

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



