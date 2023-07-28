WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’

Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally hit the big screens today. Here’s what the netizens have to say about the film…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 13:54
movie_image: 
netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’

MUMBAI :Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally hit the big screens today. The film has an amazing cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, and audiences have high expectations from the movie.

Well, it looks like the film has lived up to the expectations of the audiences as on social media everyone is praising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A netizen tweeted, “Already watched this film and now back once again with family to watch it and everytime it is worth it.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first day, first show. It's a complete entertainer with a fresh package of romance and humour. It has Karan Johar written all over it.” One more netizen tweeted, “A truly heartwarming and feel good film.” Check out the tweets below…

Not just the netizens, even from the critics Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received positive reviews. Our TellyChakkar reviewer gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, “We won't be wrong in saying that Karan Johar is back with a complete family drama entertainer, which you can watch with your whole family and enjoy for 2 hours and 50 minutes, as the movie speaks about love, love and only love.”

Also Read:  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after a gap of seven years. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, and it is expected that the movie will take the box office by storm.

If you have watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, do let us know your reviews in the comments below…

Also Read:  Woah! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani advance booking begins, THIS many tickets are sold out already

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Jaya Bachchan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 13:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Have a look at the times actress Anuschka Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Anuschka Sawhney is indeed one of the popular faces we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has...
"Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"
MUMBAI  :Get ready to witness a dance extravaganza like never before as Sony Entertainment Television's much-loved...
Really! New mom Dipika Kakar reveals she’s been unable to sleep since the birth of son Ruhaan, says she has no time to even shower
MUMBAI  :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
Must Read! “In the lockdown I have done work out like Jaadu, Poocha and others” Sobhita Dhulipala
MUMBAI :Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, she has been...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Pooja Bhatt caught using a mobile phone on the show? Netizens left fuming
MUMBAI  :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream a few days back at Jio Cinemas at 9: 00 pm and since day one, a lot has...
WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’
MUMBAI :Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally hit the big screens today. The film has...
Recent Stories
Anuschka Sawhney
Sexy! Have a look at the times actress Anuschka Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anuschka Sawhney
Sexy! Have a look at the times actress Anuschka Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
Why she is upset?
SAD! Disha Patani’s recent outing makes netizens wonder ‘Why she is upset?’
eepika Padukone and Kiara Advani
Aww! Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani get the best bahu tag for sharing a sweet bond with their mother-in-laws; check out the others in the list
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible 7 box office collection: Hollywood ruled for the last few weeks, now its time for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
read on to know the reason why
What! OMG2 asked to have ‘Adult Only’ certification and 20 cuts, read on to know the reason why
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Aww! Sriti Jha shares a sweet note of gratitude for being a part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani