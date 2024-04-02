Must read! Neha Dhupia would've remained unemployed, if not for OTT, talks about her experience as a producer

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the most loved celebrities in the Bollywood industry. She featured in films like Singh Is Kinng, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Phas Gaye Re Obama, and others. After that, the actress delighted her audience with the podcast series No Filter Neha, showcasing her talent for conducting fun, intriguing, and candid conversations with Bollywood celebrities.

The actress was recently seen in Karan Johar's segment of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. In a recent interview, Neha said that if it were not for the OTT, she would have remained unemployed.

During a recent conversation with Press Trust of India (PTI), Neha Dhupia said, "If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed. All of last year, I did one feature film and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows and they kept us happy and consumed."

She further admitted that becoming a producer is a bit difficult. Dhupia added that she took a two-three year break and was busy doing other stuff, having children which kept her busy. After that, she had a feeling of becoming a producer but shared that starting as a producer is a difficult thing in the industry.

She said that most creative people are afraid of losing their potential audience if they don't like the content. Revealing the fear that actors and producers have, Neha added, "The fear actors and producers have is that the audience should not leave watching our work midway… We don’t want them to go away."

As per sources, Neha is gearing up for the next installment of the talk show, No Filter Neha season 6. It has also been revealed that Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday are in talks to feature in the upcoming season. We exclusively learned that Neha is in discussions with JioTV to bring back another season of her popular show after a hiatus of three years. Sources close to the show disclosed that preparations are underway, and this year's show will be streamed on JioTV and JioTV+.

