Must Read! Neitzens wishing director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday and expressing their excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are the tweets

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced, last year we have seen the announcement video of the movie where we have seen both the actors performing great action sequences, the movie is directed by one of the most loved Indian filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Today the fans all over are expressing all the love for the filmmaker, as the director is celebrating his birthday, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering birthday wishes to him and sharing their excitement for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Have a look at the tweets.

As we can see these tweets many people are expressing their wishes for the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and they thanking the filmmaker for giving some great action thrillers and some content driven movies over the time, and at the same time they are expressing their excitement and hopes for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the movie is one of the big releases of the year and one of the much anticipated ones also.

Team Tellychakakr wishes the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar a very happy Birthday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages

What are your views on the filmmaker and are you excited for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

