Must Read! Not Sonam Kapoor, THIS actress was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bansali’s ‘Saawariya’

MUMBAI: Ever since her debut in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has created a niche for herself and made a place for her in the tinsel town. From Chennai Express to Cocktail to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika always proved herself as an actor.

It is well known that the 36-year-old actress had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2007 film ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But the fact is Deepika Padukone aka Shanti Priya of ‘Om Shanti Om’ was about to debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Saawariya’ as she was the first choice for the film.

If things would have gone right, Deepika would be part of Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor. But, later Bhansali decided to sign Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the movie opposite Ranbir. However, Deepika’s original debut Om Shanti Om and Saawariya got released on the same day in the same year, which was November 09, 2007.

Later, Deepika and Bhansali collaborated for back-to-back three movies and created the history with the appreciation they received. The movies were ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. They both are still considered as one of the best actor-director duos.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film Gehraiyaan, which is Shakun Batra’s directorial. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The movie will be released on February 11, this year on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos.

