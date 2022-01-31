CONTROVERSY: Deepika Padukone gives a BEFITTING REPLY to famous influencer Freddy Birdy who TROLLED her!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently making headlines, for her upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’ which is all set to hit the OTT screens on Feb 11, 2022.

Freddy shared a post, which stated, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches”. Moments later, Deepika Padukone shared an Instagram story indirectly taking a jibe on his comment. The post read, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons”.

Freddy’s sarcastic post was also liked by Mrunal Thakur, after which Mrunal posted a clarification, concerning her stance on the issue. Taking to her social media handle, Mrunal wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and Slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!”

CREDIT: TOI