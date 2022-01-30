Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Deepika Padukone to evict one finalist from the show?

MUMBAI : Finally, Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place this weekend.

The top six finalists of the show are Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

The grand finale will be happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale.

As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone, Siddant, ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill will be coming on the finale of the show and they might be giving a tribute to SidNazz and to Late actor Siddarth Shukla.

There will be a lot of dance performances that will take place on the show and the practice as began in the Bigg Boss house.

Deepika Padukone who will be coming on the show to promote her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan, will be entering the house and she would evict one of the top five finalists of the show who would come of the house along with her.

She will enter the house and will tell the contestants that one of them would come out with her and this would be heart-breaking as coming so close to the trophy and getting eliminated is definitely upsetting.

Since Rashami was evicted yesterday, the rest of the finalists Pratik, Shamita, Nishant, Karan, and Tejasswi, and one of them would say goodbye to the show and would walk out with superstar Deepika Padukone.

It’s going to be a tough call between the contestants as all have done exceptionally well in the game and are deserving to be in the finale of the show.

Who according to you would be evicted?

Do let us know in the comments below.

