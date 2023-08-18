Must Read! Only these two actresses from early 2000s have crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office

When a film becomes a blockbuster, the credit mainly goes to its male lead. But, today, let’s talk about two actresses who made their debut in early 2000s and their films have actually crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office.
MUMBAI: When a film becomes a blockbuster, the credit mainly goes to its male lead. However, we cannot ignore the fact that the female leads also grab the attention of the audiences and get them to the theatres. Nowadays, we have many actresses who have been ruling at the box office. But, when it comes to two actresses who made their debut in the early 2000s then there are very few who have left a strong mark at the box office.

Today, let’s talk about two actresses who made their debut in early 2000s and their films have actually crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office. Well, we are talking about Ameesha Patel and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Both Ameesha and Kareena made their debut in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Refugee respectively. Interestingly, Kareena was actually the first choice for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but later she opted out of it.

Ameesha later starred in some hit films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Humraaz. But, later her films didn’t get a great response, and in the past few years, we hardly saw her in any movie. Meanwhile, Kareena went on to get some really good films, and she became a star.

However, this year, Ameesha made a comeback with Gadar 2 and it has become a blockbuster at the box office. The film has already collected Rs. 375 crore in 10 days, and it is expected to break many more records.

While Ameesha’s Gadar 2 is in the 300 crore club now, the other actress from the early 2000s that has this record is Kareena. Her movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs. 320.34 crore at the box office.

We have seen many actresses of this generation starring in movies that have done exceptionally well at the box office. But, here we have two actresses from early 2000 still proving their star power.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Ameesha Patel Kareena Kapoor Khan Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Refugee Gadar Ek Prem Katha Humraaz Gadar 2 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Movie News TellyChakkar
