Must Read! "Please be careful, we do not want another Adipurush", netizens react to the news of OMG 2 having clearance issue

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie OMG 2, which has Akshay Kumar in the leading role is grabbing attention of the fans. The movie is the current hot topic of industry after the teaser was out. Fans have showered all the love towards the teaser and it is getting a big thumbs up from the audience.

The movie, which also has Pankaj Tripathi along with the actor is no doubt one of the big releases of the year. Currently, there are many reports suggesting that the censor board has some clearance issue with the movie.

Well, this has grabbed attention of the fans all over and they are expressing the fear of experiencing another disaster, just like Adipurush. They have a message for the makers of the movie.

We spoke to few people and here's what they have to say.

Priyanka - Nobody can forget what Adipurush made us feel. We have high expectations from OMG 2. It's a request to the team to not spoil the movie and produce it in the best way possible.

Mohit Chauhan - Akshay Kumar is one of my favourite actors and he is looking impressive in this unqiue avatar. I will definitely watch the movie. Huge respect for the entire team, but please deliver justice.

Preeti - Adipurush gave us the wound and OMG 2 is expected to heal them. Please do justice to the film and the characters in it.

There are many other people who are in support of OMG 2 and are expressing their hopes with regards to the movie.



No doubt the teaser is grabbing the attention of the fans and it is a big Thumbs Up from the fans and we look forward to see what Akshay Kumar has to offer with the movie OMG 2.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie OMG 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

