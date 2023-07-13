Savage! Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty comeback to a user who questioned about the fake bookings of the film Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan gives the wittiest comeback to the user who questioned the fake booking rumour that revolved around the film Pathaan.
Shah Rukh

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wittiest stars in this industry. But unless and until you don’t ‘angry’ him. Because once you try to rub him the wrong way, he will make sure you get a taste of your own medicine in the most hilarious, calm, subtle, yet brutal way! Sort of which happened a few hours ago when the superstar conducted #AskSRK to take questions regarding Jawan prevue.

Also read - WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

SRK announced, “Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won’t give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?!” As soon as he dropped the announcement, fans went crazy asking him questions about his upcoming releases Jawan and Dunki.

The #AskSRK session was conducted on Twitter where a user irked Shah Rukh Khan when he asked him a question regarding the rumours around Pathaan’s corporate and bulk bookings to show enhanced and better numbers. A user wrote, “Kya tum apni movie ke ticket khud hi khareed lete ho? (Do you buy tickets for your own show?)” To this, SRK gave it back in the sassiest way and replied, “Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho? (Do you pay your salary with your own money?)”

 

Fans appreciated SRK's witty and sassy comeback. They comment that he is the most wittiest person they know and that he is called the King of Bollywood for a reason. 

Also read - Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

Jawan Prevue has opened to rave reviews with fans already guessing theories about the story of the film which is themed around SRK Vs SRK, with Shah Rukh Khan playing the father and the son. His bald look has already sent fans into a tizzy, and now everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of the Atlee-directed film also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi as parallel lead and Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay in very special cameos.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi


 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Pathaan Dunki Deepika Padukone Nayanthara Twitter Bollywood TellyChakkar
