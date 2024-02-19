Must Read! Pooja Bedi: A Life Full of Controversies and Transformations

MUMBAI: Pooja Bedi, known for her bold choices on and off-screen, entered the film world in 1991 with the film "Vishkanya," not with the popular belief of her debut in "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" alongside Aamir Khan in 1992. Despite her initial foray into films, it was her role in "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" that garnered her widespread recognition and popularity.

Her father, Kabir Bedi, a prominent figure in his own right, made headlines for his relationships and love life. However, at the age of 70, Kabir Bedi shocked many by marrying for the fourth time, to a woman younger than his daughter Pooja Bedi, showcasing that controversies were not unfamiliar to the Bedi family.

In a bold move, Pooja Bedi changed her religion for love when she married Farhan Furniturewala, a Gujarati Muslim, in 1994, taking the name Noorjahan. Their marriage, however, ended in divorce in 2003, marking a significant transformation in Pooja's personal life.

Also Read: Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor in a steady relationship; reveal all the details

Despite her initial success and bold choices, Pooja Bedi's acting career saw a decline after just a few years, with films like "Lootere," "Aatank Hi Aatank," "Shakti," and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee" being some of her notable works. Her last significant appearance was in the series "Masaba Masaba," where she played an extended cameo.

Despite the ups and downs in her personal and professional life, Pooja Bedi has remained a bold and independent woman, unafraid to make unconventional choices and live life on her terms. Her journey serves as an inspiration for many, showcasing resilience and the courage to embrace change and transformation.

Also Read: Must Read! Pooja Bedi gains rights to late uncle’s properties and she and her maternal aunt’s win legal battle over forged will

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA