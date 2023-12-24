Must Read! Prashanth Neel reveals not being afraid of repetition in films like Ugramm, KGF, and Salaar; Says ‘No passion when it comes to cinema, it is a business for me’

The filmmaker has said that he isn’t disturbed when people compare his works and describe them as repetitive. He claimed that for him, it’s all about business, and as long as he has delighted the audience, he doesn’t worry himself about his reputation.
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 22. With a strong advance collection, the Prabhas film is already creating waves. The filmmaker has said that he isn’t disturbed when people compare his works and describe them as repetitive. He claimed that for him, it’s all about business, and as long as he has delighted the audience, he doesn’t worry himself about his reputation.

In an interview, Neel was asked about his concerns before the release of the film. He stated, “For me it is always about money. It’s not fear about reputation or fear of repetitiveness. What I did in Ugram, I did in KGF; what I did in KGF I did in Salaar, I don’t care about that. I am here only to entertain. If my box-office collection shows a good result, then why should I worry about myself. I don’t think the paying audience is coming to judge me. They don’t have time for that. I was carried away for a small period of time. I was like ‘what about my reputation, everybody is saying Salaar is like KGF.’ But now I don’t care. If you tell me ‘the cinema was super, but it was a bit like KGF’ that does not matter to me. I myself made KGF.”

He claimed to have had an intense fondness for movies when he founded Ugram. He continued to describe the difficulties he had, pointing out that the movie had been mainly watched on YouTube due to violation.

The filmmaker mentioned, “I spent a lot of money. I sold one of my houses. I did all of those things and things went terribly bad for me during the filming of Ugram. By the time I finished, there was not one distributor who wanted to take my film. I was in debt for four years. Viji sir and Yash bailed me out. There is no passion when it comes to cinema, it is a business for me and in that business, I do my best. I always maintain that I am who I am because of the Kannada industry.”

Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Kannada are among the five languages in which Salaar is scheduled for worldwide release.

Credit- The Indian Express

