Must read! Why Salaar should not be underestimated not even in North and is a strong competition to Dunki

MUMBAI: Movie Salaar that has Rebel Star Prabhas in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was announced, the teaser and trailer is getting some fantastic response all over the internet and the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the movie. The movie which also have Shruti Hassan and Prithviraj Sukumaran is directed by KGF director Prashant Neel.

As we know the movie is all set to face the clash with upcoming movie Dunki that has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role, well the clash is not direct, movie Dunki will release one day before Salaar and from the second day of Dunki itcwill be a clash.

No doubt Dunki has all the possible elements to make the movie blockbuster after all it is a movie coming from the visionary director Rajkumar Hirani that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role. But on the other hand even though Salaar is the South Pan India movie it should not be under estimated, the movie has all the element to be a blockbuster in the north as well.

First of all it is the movie coming from the KGF director Prashant Neel, how can we forget the vision of the director in KGF part 1 and part 2 which was the blockbuster at the pan India level, we really cannot under estimate the execution and the visuals which are crafted by the director Prashant Neel, and the same is expected from the movie Salaar and the glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer itself.

The very first Pan India Superstar Prabhas has got lot of Love from his previous work especially in Bahubali, the movies of the actor Prabhas his been awaited even by the north audience. No doubt it is always a treat to watch super star Prabhas in the action avatar and the same we are goingtoseein Salaar.

Also read- Must Read! Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills on Salaar: A Game of Thrones Scale Drama!

Also there is no confirmation about the same but if the movie Salaar has a connection with the movie KGF no one can stop the movie to become a blockbuster, even at the north, well the director has denied all these rumours but the fan theories are not getting stopped all over the internet.

Indeed these are the elements that are making the movie Salaar one of the much anticipated one at the pan India level, well what are your views on the movie and how excited are you to see the movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

Also read- Interesting! Fans speculate KGF's connection with Salaar due to THIS shot in the trailer, check out the image inside