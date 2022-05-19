Must Read! Priyanka Chopra was convinced to work in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara for THIS reason

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ alongside Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra was convinced to work in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara for THIS reason

MUMBAI: The three biggest names of Bollywood have come together for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. Priyanka has now opened up about why she chose to say yes to the idea of working with her competitors in the same film.

Priyanka is an established name in Hollywood and her last Bollywood project was 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka said whether it's Bollywood or Hollywood, she has seen women standing up for women.

Calling Katrina and Alia “two of the top actresses in the country”, Priyanka was quoted saying, “The three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out.”

“We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling. It’s a really telling question because it really gave my career a very specific direction because of a specific uncomfortable feeling."

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan and Reema.

Latest Video