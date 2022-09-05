Scary! Priyanka Chopra revealed she got frightened when a stranger started starring her from her balcony, scroll down to know more

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is currently a humongous star and is one of the highest-paid actresses. Even before she became Miss World, the actress had won a local beauty pageant, May Queen. Due to this, the actress already had a fan following in her hometown Bareilly. Back in the day, she recalled being frightened when a boy entered her bedroom’s balcony.

Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot

Back in 2009, Priyanka Chopra recalled the time when an admirer entered her balcony, and that terrified her badly.

The Barfi actress asserted, “One day a boy came up to the top floor of my house where I used to sleep. I didn’t know him and he jumped from the terrace to my balcony window. He was staring at me through the window and I didn’t know him. I was absolutely frightened and told my dad, ‘Papa mere kamre mein koi aa gaya hai, koi khatkhata raha hai’.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal the name of her baby daughter

She added, “The very next day, my parents got the entire house and my bed covered with iron rods like a cage so much so that if there was a fire, we would have all burnt to death since there was just no escape route.”

After becoming Miss World in 2000, PeeCee gained a lot of attention following which she became an overnight sensation. In her 2 decade-long career, the actress has won two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Krrish star was honoured with the Padma Shri. 

Latest Video