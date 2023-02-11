Must Read! “In Rajkumar Hirani movies, story is the lead, not the actors” - Shah Rukh Khan

During the birthday meet with fans in Mumbai, superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke on his movie Dunki and how it is special to him.
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the current topic of conversation as the star has turned 58 today. Since a few days, we have seen the fans preparing for this special of the star and shower their love for the actor. Yesterday mid night, we have seen many posts and videos where we see the fans leaving no stone unturned to wish their superstar and shower their love on his birthday.

As we know, Shah Rukh Khan is the actor of his fans and he believes in celebrating his birthday with his fans. The actor has celebrated his birthday with the fans during the fan meet which was held in Mumbai and was attended by him and director of Dunki Rajkumar Hirani. The actor expressed his love for the fans and thanked them by showcasing the Dunki drop 1 on the big screen. 

Also read -. What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, "it made me stronger"

Talking about his movie Dunki, superstar Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki is very special movie for him. He adds that in Rajkumar movies, there are no lead actors, but the story is the lead in his movies. He says the fans will also get to see the actor romancing on screen after a long time. 

Shah Rukh Khan also said that be it Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani or Vicky Kaushal, the story belongs to all and he is like a ‘mala’ that brings all these gems together.

Indeed, these words of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan have grabbed our attention and have increased the excitement level for the movie Dunki. Also, the drop 1 of Dunki is already getting a lot of love from the fans all over and now we look forward to seeing more of Dunki in the coming days.

What are your views on these statements of the superstar for Dunki? Do share in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Box office! 12th Fail holds decent whereas Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is rejected by the fans, have a look at the collection of these movies

